Kershaw is facing "challenges" to get cleared to play in the World Baseball Classic, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw is still listed on the Team USA roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, though both he and U.S. general manager Tony Reagins acknowledged he has yet to be cleared to pitch in the event. There were no specific reasons provided, though Harris noted that the most common delay is related to players obtaining insurance. Kershaw has been limited to 126 and 122 innings respectively in the last two seasons due to both shoulder and forearm inflammation as well back soreness, though there's no indication at this point that he has suffered an injury.