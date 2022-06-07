Kershaw (pelvis) is scheduled for one final bullpen session this week and lines up to pitch Sunday against the Giants, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 34-year-old indicated Tuesday he's responded well to Sunday's rehab outing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, and he's poised to rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation this weekend. Kershaw threw 59 pitches in the rehab start and is expected to be limited to about five innings Sunday.