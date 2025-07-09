Kershaw (4-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in six innings.

Kershaw tossed three scoreless before the Brewers compiled five base hits against him in the fourth, leading to two runs. He managed to go six innings for a third consecutive start, though he's now given up 15 hits over his past two outings. He hasn't been missing a ton of bats, and his 6.2 K/9 would be the lowest mark of his Hall of Fame career. Still, Kershaw owns a 2.57 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his last six starts and is not set to take the mound again until after the All-Star break.