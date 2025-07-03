Kershaw didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

Kershaw became the 20th player in MLB history to record 3,000 career strikeouts, and he did so in dramatic fashion. The 37-year-old labored through five innings, yielding four runs and throwing 92 pitches with merely two strikeouts, but he still came out for the sixth frame. Kershaw retired Mike Tauchman to start the inning before allowing a double to Michael Taylor. Taylor was caught stealing third base, setting up an inning-ending strikeout of Vinny Capra for Kershaw to etch his name in the history books. While he lost his four-start win streak, Kershaw maintained his lossless 2025 campaign. In his last five appearances, Kershaw has a 2.48 ERA and a 24:5 K:BB across 29 innings. He's on track to face the Brewers for his next start.