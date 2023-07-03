Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw was spotted playing catch in the outfield prior to Monday's contest, and the team announced shortly after that the southpaw will indeed require a trip to the injured list. With this news confirmed, Michael Grove has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and will toe the rubber Monday night against the Pirates.
