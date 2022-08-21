Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kershaw (back) won't require a minor-league rehab assignment and will instead completed an individualized buildup program through bullpen sessions and a simulated game, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

With Kershaw having shown significant improvement since receiving an epidural injection Aug. 6 to alleviate pain in his back, he took the first major step forward in his recovery program Friday, when he completed a bullpen session. Roberts suggested that Kershaw is expected to throw off a mound again Monday, and if that activity goes well, the veteran southpaw could be cleared for a 3-to-4-inning sim game next weekend. Kershaw may only need one sim game for the Dodgers to sign off on his return from the 15-day injured list, which could by the middle of next week.