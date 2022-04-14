Kershaw (1-0) did not allow a baserunner while striking out 13 across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins.

Kershaw made his long-awaited season debut, and he delivered a perfect game through seven innings. He racked up 20 swinging strikes across 80 total pitches, which helped him match his highest strikeout total since June 13 of the 2021 campaign. Though his pitch count was strictly limited and his velocity was down two mph on both his slider and curveball (per baseball savant), Kershaw delivered an excellent start to his 2022 campaign. He currently projects to return to the mound Monday against Atlanta.