Kershaw allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Kershaw struggled in his major-league season debut after a largely successful five-start rehab stint while recovering from left knee and left toe surgeries. The Angels got three of their runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning, marking a rough opening frame for the southpaw. Kershaw ended with 83 pitches (48 strikes) in the contest. Assuming he feels fine, he is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Mets next weekend. Even if he has to ease his way back to full fitness, Kershaw's presence is a welcome sight for a Dodgers rotation that has been hammered by injuries early in 2025.