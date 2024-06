Kershaw will be shut down for at least one week after feeling soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder during a bullpen session over the weekend, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw underwent an MRI which didn't reveal any new damage to the shoulder, so the hope is that this is just a minor setback. He had been slated for his second rehab start Tuesday, but that will be delayed indefinitely. Kershaw was still several weeks away from a return even before the setback and now any timetable would be approximate.