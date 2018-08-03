Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Six strong innings

Kershaw (5-5) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Brewers.

Kershaw received plenty of run support -- the Dodgers had scored 10 runs by the end of the sixth inning -- but didn't need it to earn his fifth win. He generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes with a total of 67 of his 98 pitches finding the strike zone. This start marked Kershaw's sixth consecutive quality start, during which he has gone 4-1 with nine earned runs and 35 strikeouts across 38.1 innings. While he has struck out a relatively disappointing 9.5 batters per nine innings across 95.1 innings this season, his ERA (2.55) and WHIP (1.07) are approaching the lofty marks expected of him.