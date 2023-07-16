Kershaw (shoulder) said Sunday that he expects to throw a bullpen session early next week in Baltimore, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw's ready to return to elevated ground after three straight days of throwing "full throttle" in the outfield in New York, per Vassegh. The future Hall of Famer's timeline remains vague, as doctors recently recommended more rest. Activation before the end of the Dodgers' current road trip seems like a long shot.