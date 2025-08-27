Kershaw (9-2) allowed one run on two hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Tuesday versus the Reds.

Kershaw threw just 72 pitches (49 strikes), but he was effective despite the lighter workload. He left the game with a 2-1 lead, and the Dodgers rallied to strengthen their advantage in the sixth. The southpaw has won five straight starts, allowing a total of six runs across 28.2 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 58:21 K:BB through 88.1 innings over 17 starts. Don't expect Kershaw to regularly exceed 90 pitches, but he has done a good job of being efficient this season to put himself in position to collect wins. He's projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh.