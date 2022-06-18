Kershaw allowed one run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Friday.

Kershaw built up to 81 pitches (56 strikes) in his second start back from a pelvic injury, and he looked pretty solid. His fastball was mainly between 88 and 91 mph, right in line with his 90.6 mph average velocity entering Friday. The southpaw has a 2.08 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB across 39 innings in seven starts this year. He's allowed one or zero runs in five of his outings, and he'll look to keep getting up to a full workload next week in Cincinnati.