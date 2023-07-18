Kershaw (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday in Baltimore, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

"All good," the veteran left-hander told Plunkett after the workout. There is no exact timetable yet for when Kershaw might slot back into the Dodgers' starting rotation, but early next week seems like a reasonable target. He's been on the shelf since July 3 due to mild shoulder inflammation.

