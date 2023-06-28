Kershaw (10-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Rockies. He struck out two.

Kershaw blanked the Rockies across six innings Tuesday, allowing just one hit despite fanning a season-low two batters. The outing was his second consecutive start without allowing a run and marked his third time doing so in his last four. Though the Rockies' offense struggles on the road, they boast the seventh most runs per game at home at the incredibly hitter-friendly Coors Field, making Kershaw's performance even more impressive. Despite being in year 16, Kershaw has been one of MLB's best arms as of late, owning a 1.09 ERA and a 30:8 K:BB with four wins in the month of June (33 innings). He'll look to build on the impressive stretch in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Pirates.