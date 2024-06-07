Kershaw (shoulder) hit 90 mph during his two-inning simulated game Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Friday's session was the second simulated game for Kershaw. The velocity he showed is a good sign that the veteran southpaw is progressing well through his offseason shoulder surgery. Kershaw will throw another simulated game next week, though when he will begin a minor-league rehab stint remains to be seen.