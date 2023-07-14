Kershaw said Friday that his left shoulder doesn't hurt when he throws, but Dr. Neal ElAttrache recommends more rest, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw won't return this weekend, but he will throw a bullpen session next week in Baltimore, so in theory he could return next weekend in Texas if he gets cleared. It seems like Kershaw is ready to return, but he's trusting the doctors and playing things extremely safe. He has a 1.09 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 30 strikeouts and four wins in 33 innings over his last five starts.