Stone was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stone will get the call to the big-league squad to give Los Angeles a fresh arm after Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) was sent to the 15-day injured list. Stone has gotten roughed up through three starts so far this season (14.40 ERA and 3.00 WHIP with a 5:7 K:BB across 10 frames), though he's drawn tough opponents in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Tampa Bay. The right-hander is expected to be available in long relief Monday night in the event Michael Grove struggles.