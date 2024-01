The Dodgers could delay Walker Buehler's 2024 season debut, which could open up a rotation spot for either Stone or Emmet Sheehan, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stone faltered against big league hitters last season, but at least finished strong. While injuries certainly could open up the door for either Stone or Sheehan for a longer trial (never a stretch with Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton in the rotation), this might also only end up amounting to 3-to-4 starts.