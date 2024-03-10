With Emmet Sheehan (upper body) set to begin the season on the IL, Stone and Michael Grove look like the leading candidates to claim the Dodgers' No. 5 rotation spot, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stone was originally thought to be competing with Sheehan for the team's final rotation spot, but it appears that Grove is in the running as well. Grove may have helped his case with a standout Cactus League start Saturday during which he pitched 3.1 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six batters, but he struggled in two previous spring appearances. Meanwhile, Stone has been excellent in surrendering just one run over 5.2 innings with a 4:1 K:BB, so he's probably the frontrunner between the two. Manager Dave Roberts mentioned Kyle Hurt and Ryan Yarbrough are in the mix for the No. 5 starter role as well.