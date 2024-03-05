Through three Cactus League outings this spring, Stone has allowed one run on three hits over 5.2 innings while posting a 4:1 K:BB.

Stone was already being considered for a spot in the Opening Day rotation entering spring with news that Walker Buehler (elbow) won't be ready to pitch right away, and a subsequent minor setback for Emmet Sheehan (general soreness) has only increased Stone's odds of working as a starter out the gate. The right-hander has done his part to boost his chances, looking great through his first three spring outings, with the most recent being a three-inning, 35-pitch scoreless start against Colorado on Sunday. Stone also put on 10-to-15 pounds during the offseason in an attempt to add and maintain velocity during the campaign, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.