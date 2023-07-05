Stone was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He made a two-inning relief appearance for the Dodgers on Tuesday and is now being replaced with a fresh arm. Stone presumably will be re-inserted into Oklahoma City's rotation.
