Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Won't have another rehab start
Ryu (groin) won't make another minor-league rehab start and could come off the disabled list this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated Ryu could start against the Giants on Wednesday, but also listed Ross Stripling and Kenta Maeda as options to start. Alex Wood (hamstring) is set to come of the DL on Tuesday and Maeda seems poised to shift to the bullpen, but it remains to be seen if the team opts for a six-man rotation or shifts another starter to the bullpen.
