Jacques signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Jacques spent most of his time in the minors last season, turning in a 5.40 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 41.2 innings between the Red Sox's and Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliates. Given the 29-year-old lefty's subpar performance and the Dodgers' existing pitching depth, there is little chance Jacques spends much time outside of Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2025.