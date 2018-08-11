Urias (shoulder) completed his second rehab outing Friday, topping out at 95 mph while tossing 1.2 innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Urias continues to build up his arm strength following shoulder surgery last year. The Dodgers have already announced that the 21-year-old will pitch out of the bullpen when he is deemed ready to return to the majors, but Kenley Jansen's expected four to six week absence could accelerate the youngster's rehab process, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports. The club is unlikely to jeopardize their prized arm's health to fill an immediate need, but if Urias does get the call sooner than expected, he could immediately slot into a high-leverage role for a Dodgers' bullpen that is dealing with multiple injuries to key contributors.