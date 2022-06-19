Urias (4-6) earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, completing six innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Urias struggled a bit in the first inning, issuing a pair of walks and watching a run cross the plate on an error. He bounced back from there, retiring 16 of the final 18 batters he faced and keeping Cleveland off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Urias didn't issue any free passes after the first frame and racked up 12 swinging strikes en route to his sixth quality start of the campaign. He snapped a four-start winless stretch and lowered his ERA to 2.56 overall, fourth-best in the National League among qualified pitchers.