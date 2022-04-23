Urias (1-1) registered the win during Friday's 6-1 victory over the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

Urias let a run cross the plate in the second inning but was able to stop the damage there in time for Los Angeles to rally with two runs in the fifth to put him in line for the win. After a clunker in Colorado during his first turn, the 25-year-old has thrown a combined 10 innings while allowing one run and just seven baserunners with 11 strikeouts over his last two appearances. The schedule has him set to face off against Arizona on Wednesday for his next start.