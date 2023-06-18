Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Urias (hamstring) could be activated during the Dodgers' road trip in late June, which begins June 27 in Colorado and runs through July 2 in Kansas City, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The left-hander threw a bullpen session with no apparent issues Saturday, which was his second time on the mound since he suffered a setback last weekend. Urias is likely to begin a rehab assignment this week and should be able to rejoin Los Angeles' rotation after one or two starts in the minors.