Dodgers' Julio Urias: Ups pitch count Tuesday
Urias (shoulder) allowed a home run and a walk while striking out five over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's rehab outing with Double-A Tulsa, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.
Urias' 44 pitches were the most he's thrown on his current rehab process from a major shoulder injury. The talented southpaw is inching closer to a projected September return to the majors. Urias is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, who are currently in a heated playoff race in the NL West.
