Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Closes out Rays for first save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wrobleski earned the save in Friday's 5-0 win over the Rays, allowing one hit and no walks in three scoreless innings. He struck out five.
With the Dodgers holding a 5-0 lead, Wrobleski was brought on essentially for mop-up duty and picked up his first save of the year. The left-hander has a 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB over 45 innings, and he should continue to serve as a multi-inning weapon but still likely isn't a candidate for many more future save chances out of Los Angeles' bullpen.
