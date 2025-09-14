Wrobleski notched a hold against the Giants on Saturday, striking out four batters over 2.1 perfect relief innings.

Both teams turned on the offense early in the contest, and when Wrobleski entered in the bottom of the fifth frame, Los Angeles was clinging onto a two-run lead with the tying run coming to the plate. The southpaw struck out Heliot Ramos to end that threat, then cruised through two more perfect frames while the Dodgers tacked three runs onto their lead. Wrobleski went through a rough stretch in mid-August during which he took two losses and gave up five runs over three outings spanning 5.1 innings. He's turned things around dramatically since then -- over his past four appearances, Wrobleski has pitched 7.1 scoreless frames while posting a sizzling 13:1 K:BB.