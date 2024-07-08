Wrobleski dropped to 0-1 after giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Brewers.

In what was his big-league debut, Wrobleski had some impressive moments, which included touching 98 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball on one of his four punchouts. The lefty, who turns 24 later this week, pounded the zone and gave up a couple home runs on the day. His fastball averaged 95 mph, and he threw mostly cutters and sliders off the fastball while mixing in a few changeups. Manager Dave Roberts hinted after the game that while he was impressed with Wrobleski's poise and pitch efficiency, the Dodgers will make a move to call up a reliever to take Wrobleski's place on the roster before Tuesday's game against the Phillies. The Dodgers have five healthy starters besides Wrobleski, but Roberts noted that the young lefty will likely be back in the majors soon.