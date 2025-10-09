Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Joins NLDS roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wrobleski was added to the Dodgers' roster for the NLDS on Thursday.
The 25-year-old lefty will serve as an injury replacement for Tanner Scott (lower body). Wrobleski finished the regular season with a 4.32 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 66.2 innings in the majors, so he likely won't see many high-leverage opportunities in the postseason.
