Wrobleski (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Wrobleski followed opener Jack Dreyer, who completed the first inning, and delivered five solid frames. His seven strikeouts marked a season high, and he's added a tally in the win column in back-to-back appearances. In six outings this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP across 29.1 innings. Wrobleski has operated as a bulk reliever in three straight appearances, and if he remains on schedule, he'd likely pitch Sunday against Kansas City.