Wrobleski (2-2) earned the win over San Diego on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Emmet Sheehan got the start and threw 65 pitches over four frames for Los Angeles, while Wrobleski handled the final five innings. The southpaw cruised through the first four of those frames, holding San Diego scoreless on just one hit. Things got dicey for Wrobleski in the ninth, however, as he gave up three hits and was hurt by a fielding error behind him to allow the Padres to tie the score, but Will Smith's walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame ensured Wrobleski still emerged with the victory. The 24-year-old hurler gave up eight runs over five frames in his season debut April 8, but he's been much better since, posting a 2.79 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across his subsequent four appearances spanning 19.1 innings. It's unclear if Wrobleski will continue to piggyback with Sheehan in the short-term or settle into more of a regular long-relief role.