Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Ready to start Tuesday

Wrobleski (hamstring) is listed as the Dodgers' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rays in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Wrobleski sustained a right hamstring contusion during his most recent start in Thursday's win over the Pirates, but manager Dave Roberts expressed confidence after the game the left-hander wouldn't need to miss a turn through the rotation. Roberts' prediction has come to pass, with Wrobleski seemingly being able to make it through his between-starts bullpen session with no complications. Though his 15.5 percent strikeout rate on the season has been one of the lowest marks among all starting pitchers, Wrobleski has delivered a 2.95 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 73.1 innings on the campaign. He's earned some of his success by walking just 5.4 percent of the batters he's faced, but Wrobleski has been the beneficiary of a .243 BABIP and a 77.9 percent strand rate, both of which will be tough for him to sustain over the course of the season.