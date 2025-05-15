The Dodgers recalled Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Wrobleski will offer length in the bullpen Thursday against the Athletics while Matt Sauer makes a spot start. The left-hander was roughed up for eight runs in five frames in a spot start with the big club last month but has yielded just three runs over 13 innings in his last two starts with OKC.
