The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Wrobleski pitched well after being recalled Thursday, tossing four shutout frames and striking out four batters while collecting his first win of the season. However, he'll now be sent back to the Comets in favor of Ryan Loutos, who offers another fresh arm to Los Angeles' bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Demoted after rough start•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Crushed for eight runs•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Optioned to Triple-A•