Wrobleski is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Padres in San Diego.

The left-hander was summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and started the Dodgers' series opener in St. Louis, taking a loss while allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks over six innings. With the Los Angeles pitching staff still being hit hard by injuries, Wrobleski will be given the chance to make at least one more turn through the big-league rotation during the upcoming week, but he may not be guaranteed any starts after that.