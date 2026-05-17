Wrobleski (6-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Wrobleski allowed seven runs over 8.2 innings against Atlanta in his previous start. He kept the Angels off the board for five innings Saturday before allowing a two-run double to Jorge Soler in the sixth, but he shut things down in that frame to preserve the lead. Wrobleski has been a pleasant surprise early this season with a 2.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB across 50.2 innings through eight appearances (seven starts). The southpaw's starting role is safe as the Dodgers look set to temporarily transition to a five-man rotation in the absences of Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow). Wrobleski is projected to make his next start on the road at Milwaukee.