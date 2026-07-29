Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Tagged for four homers

Wrobleski allowed five runs on seven hits and a hit batsman while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Wrobleski was done in by the long ball Tuesday, giving up four homers that accounted for all five runs. He has allowed multiple homers just three times all season, and he had given up a total of four long balls across his previous seven starts combined. Consider this outing an anomaly for now -- Wrobleski's performance this season has earned him the benefit of the doubt. He's at a 2.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 87:21 K:BB through 112.2 innings over 18 games (17 starts). The southpaw is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Red Sox over the weekend.