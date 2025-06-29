Wrobleski (4-2) picked up the win Sunday at Kansas City, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Wrobleski followed opener Lou Trivino and dominated the Royals over 83 total pitches to secure his three consecutive win as a bulk reliever. The Los Angeles southpaw scattered three singles as the Kansas City bats never threatened to plate a run against him in this contest. Since rejoining the big league club June 6, Wrobleski has been a reliable pitching option, going 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 26.1 frames. The 24-year-old tentatively lines up to make his next appearance, likely in bulk relief again given his recent success, against the Astros at home next weekend.