Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that White will start Saturday's game against Atlanta, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old will start on short notice after Andrew Heaney (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but White is fully rested since he last pitched at Triple-A Oklahoma City last Saturday. The right-hander will likely have a chance to make several turns through the rotation while Heaney is sidelined.