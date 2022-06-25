White was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Saturday's start against Atlanta.
The 27-year-old is stepping in as Saturday's starter after Andrew Heaney (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday. White should have the chance to remain in the Dodgers' rotation during Heaney's absence after he posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 25.2 innings over nine appearances (four starts) in the majors earlier this season.
