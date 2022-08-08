Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bannon will return to the organization he was drafted by in 2017 after he was designated for assignment by the Orioles this week. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with Baltimore this year, going 2-for-14 with five strikeouts. Overall, Bannon has produced a .229 average with 11 homers, 58 RBI, 45 runs and six stolen bases over 275 at-bats in 78 games while spending the majority of the season with Triple-A Norfolk.