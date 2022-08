Bannon was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Monday after being designated for assignment by the Orioles, but he didn't even get the chance to play in a minor-league game before he was designated again. As a 26-year-old with just four major-league games under his belt, he may not generate much interest on waivers this time around.