Miller (neck) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list during the team's current homestand, which runs until Sept. 3, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Miller has been on the injured list since June 21 due to neck pain, but skipper Dave Roberts stated Monday that the veteran is close to a return. Once activated, he'll rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen, where he found success earlier in the year. Miller owns a 2.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 31:18 K:BB across 30 innings so far this season.