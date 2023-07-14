Miller (neck) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
We knew Miller was not close to a return, so this move makes sense to enable the Dodgers to add Jake Marisnick to the 40-man roster. Miller is out with an unspecified neck issue and should be considered out indefinitely.
