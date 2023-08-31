Miller will be activated from the 60-day IL once rosters expand Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller has been on the injured list since June 21 due to pain in his neck and began a rehab assignment Aug. 5. After throwing 2.2 scoreless innings in rookie ball, Miller surrendered five runs over four innings across five appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Clearly, there is still a bit of rust for Shelby to shake off, but he will at least provide depth to the Dodgers' bullpen as they gear up for a playoff run.