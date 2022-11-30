Miller signed a major-league deal with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Miller spent most of last season in Triple-A, where he racked up a 3.04 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 53.1 frames. The 32-year-old reliever is coming off his best season in the majors since 2017, but his less-than-spectacular 8.92 ERA and 1.95 WHIP between 2018-2022 sets a very low bar for such a statement. It's unclear what role Miller will play in the Dodgers' bullpen in 2023, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him start the year in Triple-A once again.
